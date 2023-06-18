Red Oak High School graduate Dalton Patten took the mound for Oral Roberts early in relief to stop Florida's hitters, but ORU lost 5-4 in the College Baseball World Series second-round game on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Patten entered with no outs in the fourth inning after the Gators (52-15) hit two home runs to put the Golden Eagles behind 5-1. Patten put down the next three batters, throwing two strikeouts. He exited in the fifth inning with one out, having registered a third strikeout for 1.1 innings pitched. He allowed one hit in the fifth.