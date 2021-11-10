Tylor Perry, a Spiro High School graduate who grew up in Fort Coffee, scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 5-of-7 from 3-point range in his Division I debut with North Texas as the Mean Green defeated Oklahoma Christian 84-53 on Tuesday.
Perry also had an offensive rebound and an assist while coming off the bench.
Perry played two years for Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), leading the team in scoring both years, including 17.6 points per game in 2020-21 while helping the Red Ravens to an NJCAA Division I championship.
Among other college basketball players from LeFlore County, Howe's Makayla Twyman has played three games already for Cloud County Community College (Kan.). She had 21 points and six rebounds in the first two games, including 15 points in her debut against Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa on Nov. 1. The box score from the Thunderbird's Nov. 9 game against McCook Community College has yet to be posted.