While they are only nine and eight games into their college basketball seasons, respectively, Spiro High School graduate Tylor Perry and Jalei Oglesby of Howe are among the top 100 scorers in each of their divisions.
Perry is leading the North Texas Mean Green with 17.7 points per game, which is tied for 73rd in NCAA Division I. Also, he's 43rd in DI with a 44 percent 3-point field-goal percentage. Perry is also averaging 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field while helping North Texas to a 9-2 start.
Oglesby is tied for 19th in Division II with 19.5 points per game. She also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field, aiding ATU's 5-3 start.
Below are college basketball stats for others from the area.
Ian Hardwick, Pocola graduate (Eastern Oklahoma State College): 10 games, 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds per game, 37.3 percent field-goal percentage, 34.3 percent 3-point field-goal percentage, 75 percent free-throw percentage.
Mika Scott of Pocola (Northeastern State University) 9 games, 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds per game, 38.3% FG, 33.3% 3FG, 90% FT.
Kayley Turner of Howe (Connors State College): 8 games, 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds per game, 62.7% FG.
Zoe Nation of Howe (Connors State College): 12 games, 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal per game, 47.9% FG, 48.4% 3FG, 92.9% FT.
Jazmyn Twyman of Howe (Cloud County Community College): 5 games, 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1 steal per game, 38.2% FG, 52.9% 3FG, 82.4% FT.
Austyn Wright, Whitesboro graduate (Murray State College): 4 games, 0.5 points, 1.5 rebounds per game.