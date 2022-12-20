While they are only nine and eight games into their college basketball seasons, respectively, Spiro High School graduate Tylor Perry and Jalei Oglesby of Howe are among the top 100 scorers in each of their divisions.

Perry is leading the North Texas Mean Green with 17.7 points per game, which is tied for 73rd in NCAA Division I. Also, he's 43rd in DI with a 44 percent 3-point field-goal percentage. Perry is also averaging 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field while helping North Texas to a 9-2 start.

