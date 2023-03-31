Tylor Perry of Fort Coffee, a Spiro High School graduate, helped North Texas' men's basketball team win the National Invitational Tournament championship, beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the NIT Final 68-61 on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Perry scored 20 points, hitting 3-of-9 from 3-point range, and grabbing five steals. Perry was named the NIT Most Valuable player as he totaled 103 points, 24 rebounds, 13 assists and nine steals in the five tournament games. He averaged 20.3 points per game in the tournament to finish the season at 17.3 per game.