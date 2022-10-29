Pirates celebrate best ever cross-country state meet finish

Poteau's boys cross-country runners celebrate their best-ever fourth-place finish at the state cross-country meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School with coaches Matt Aguero and Neto Silva.

Poteau's cross-country teams garnered high finishes at the state meet on Saturday with new bests set by the boys team. Meanwhile, Heavener's boys reached a new level in 3A.

On the boys side, the Pirates earned a best-ever fourth place. Tyler Baker said on Monday that he wanted to hit 17 minutes at Edmond Santa Fe High School's 5K course, and he nailed it at 17:00.28 while placing 16th to lead the team. In the process, he broke teammate Stihl Snyder's school record by 12 seconds four weeks after Snyder set it at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.

