Poteau's cross-country teams garnered high finishes at the state meet on Saturday with new bests set by the boys team. Meanwhile, Heavener's boys reached a new level in 3A.
On the boys side, the Pirates earned a best-ever fourth place. Tyler Baker said on Monday that he wanted to hit 17 minutes at Edmond Santa Fe High School's 5K course, and he nailed it at 17:00.28 while placing 16th to lead the team. In the process, he broke teammate Stihl Snyder's school record by 12 seconds four weeks after Snyder set it at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.
Snyder took 23rd in 17:18 in his fourth state meet run, beating his time from last year at state by 16 seconds. Snyder now has the second- and third-fastest times in school history.
Ramiro Lucero earned 34th in 17:33.42, followed 0.89 seconds later by Alex Martinez in 35th. Lucero and Martinez's times are fourth and sixth on the school record leaderboard.
Oscar Lucero was 96th in 19:00.45, with Beau Flanagan crossing the line three spots later in 19:02.12.
Carlos Acevedo was 156th in 21:11.
The Pirates' seventh-place mark last year was previously their best state meet placement.
Poteau was 29 points away from third-place Bethany and 39 away from runner-up Cache. Lincoln Christian claimed the Class 4A boys title with 80 points.
Ashly Johnson earned 15th place in 12:37 on the two-mile course to lead the girls team as it took 10th. Poteau had 266 points, 27 away from ninth-place Kingfisher.
Alex Pickle was 35th in 13:07. Chloe Wiles took 80th in 13:54. Alessia Osterhaut crossed the line 92nd in 14:05. Lyndsey Clark finished 98th in 14:12. Kaidance Carnahan placed 103rd in 14:19. Payton Stover took 116th in 14:33.
Byng won the Class 4A girls championship with 108 points.
Heavener's boys improved three places from last year for a No. 8 finish in Class 3A at state.
Seth Lynch earned eighth in 17:19.39, with Steven Cruz coming across the line in 11th in 17:22.59. Isaac Cook garnered 21st place in 17:59.42.
Abel Carrizales earned 89th place in 19:25.14. Jonathon Lira finished 127th in 20:27.42, followed three spots later by David Castillo in 20:31.29. Brandon Sanchez was 146th in 21:38.53.
Heavener had 216 points, 33 away from seventh-place Crossings Christian. Regent Prep won the Class 3A title with 88 points.
In the Class 3A girls race, Allison Palmer placed 89th in 14:32.