Poteau is once again in a tie atop District 4A-4 after the Pirates earned a blowout win at home against Sallisaw and Hilldale beat Broken Bow 52-28 and Ada beat Fort Gibson 47-7. Hilldale beating Broken Bow by more than 15 points opens the door for Poteau winning the district title if the Pirates, Savages and Hornets each win their last two games and Poteau wins its last two games by a total margin of 27 points each or Broken Bow takes another loss with Poteau winning its last two.
Heavener earned its first district win in decisive fashion on homecoming night.
Here's a look at the area scores.
Poteau (6-2, 4-1 District 4A-4) led 38-6 at halftime.
Heavener 41, Wilburton 14
Heavener (2-6, 1-4 District 2A-6) led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
Pocola (5-4, 3-2 District A-8) led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and 46-14 through three quarters. Garrett Scott had a punt return touchdown, a touchdown catch and an interception. Lance Broadway and Brayden Hardwick also had interceptions. Pocola made the playoffs for back-to-back seasons for the second time in team history.
Panama (5-3, 3-1 District A-8) trailed 48-0 at halftime.
Spiro (4-4, 2-3 District 2A-6) trailed 6-0 in the first quarter and 14-0 at halftime before tying it in the third quarter. Hugo scored the go-ahead score in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter.
Arkoma (4-3, 3-0 District B-6) led 36-0 at the end of the first quarter before getting done with the Grizzlies by halftime.
Keota 70, Cave Springs 14
Keota (6-2, 3-0 District) won on Thursday and will host Arkoma next Friday to see who wins the district.