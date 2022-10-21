Poteau is once again in a tie atop District 4A-4 after the Pirates earned a blowout win at home against Sallisaw and Hilldale beat Broken Bow 52-28 and Ada beat Fort Gibson 47-7. Hilldale beating Broken Bow by more than 15 points opens the door for Poteau winning the district title if the Pirates, Savages and Hornets each win their last two games and Poteau wins its last two games by a total margin of 27 points each or Broken Bow takes another loss with Poteau winning its last two.

Heavener earned its first district win in decisive fashion on homecoming night.

