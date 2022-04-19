Poteau's baseball team saw its District 4A-8 title streak end at four with its 8-0 loss at Fort Gibson on Monday.
With the Tigers having clinched the district title, the Pirates return home to play them on Tuesday at 5 p.m. needing to end its four-game losing streak to earn a high position for a bi-district playoff next week.
Below are the District 4A-8 standings. If Poteau loses to Fort Gibson on Tuesday and on Saturday at Stigler, a 12 p.m. game., the Pirates can fall to fourth in district. If Poteau ties Sallisaw for second, the Pirates would take third due to a marginal points tiebreaker since the two split the games between each other.
District Overall
Fort Gibson 11-0 18-6
Poteau 6-3 15-8
Sallisaw 7-3 12-13
Stigler 5-5 11-8
Broken Bow 4-5 12-11
Stiwell 3-8 12-13
Muldrow 0-12 1-24
Also on Monday, Spiro lost 6-0 at home to Victory Christian, sealing the top of District 3A-7. Following are the District 3A-7 standings. Spiro goes to Tulsa for its second game against Victory Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Spiro's district finale, a makeup with Keys at Park Hill, is slated for Wednesday at 12 p.m. Due to its two losses to Eufaula, Spiro is locked in third place. However, Heavener is racing with Keys for the No. 4 spot. The Wolves finish district play Tuesday with a doubleheader at Henryetta, starting at 4 p.m.
Victory Christian 13-0 26-4
Eufaula 11-2 18-6
Spiro 9-3 17-6
Heavener 5-7 14-11
Keys 5-7 10-9
Roland 3-9 6-11
Henryetta 1-10 5-14
Checotah 1-11 5-16