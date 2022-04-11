Poteau's boys track team won the Hilldale meet on Friday. Meanwhile, Poteau's girls team took third.
Poteau's boys had 88 points, two more than Wagoner. Poteau's girls had 104 points, one short of second-place Wagoner and 18 away from first-place Jay.
On the boys side, Poteau's Stihl Snyder won the mile run in 5:10. Poteau won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:18, beating Jay by 14 seconds. Poteau was fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in 46.14 seconds. Poteau's Will Restine was third in the discus at 105-7, six inches behind Spiro's Dalton Dollar. Jacob Smith was fourth at 102-2. Smith was fifth in shotput at 40-4.
Poteau's 4x200-meter relay was third in 1:37.38. Dax Collins was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.14 seconds. Alex Martinez was second in the two-mile run in 11:38.
Wister's Coda Ollar won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.03 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 44.09 seconds and was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds.
Pocola's Garrett Scott was second in the 800-meter run in 2:14 and fifth in the 400-meter dash in 56.78 seconds.
Spiro's Gabe Perez was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 24.01 seconds.
On the girls side, Poteau won the 4x100-meter dash in 53.15 seconds. In other relays, Poteau was fourth in the 4x800-meter relay in 11:45, second in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:54.45 and third in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:42.
Brooklyn Garner won the 200-meter dash in 26.27 seconds. Emery Lomon was third in 26.94. Garner was second in the 100-meter dash in 12.58 seconds.
In the mile run, Poteau's Alexis Pickle was third in 6:23.84, 0.04 seconds ahead of Ashly Johnson. Johnson was fourth in the two-mile run in 13:30.
Poteau's Gracyn Soehlman was fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:52. Daisee Powers was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.4 seconds.
Savannah Bryan was third in the long jump at 14-9.5. Maggie Wheat was sixth in the discus at 77-2.
Spiro's Lindsey Wortham was third in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.65 seconds. Spiro was sixth in the 4x100-meter dash in 55.2 seconds. Spiro's Marissa Ramsey was sixth in the shotput at 28-8.