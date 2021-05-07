Wister baseball made its first spring state championship game in 10 years. Poteau baseball earned its fifth straight state tournament trip. Howe made a state baseball tournament for the first time in school history. Here are all the scores from today's action.
Class A state tournament
Wister 5, Dewar 3
Class B state tournament
Red Oak 12, Varnum 6
Class 4A regional at Poteau
Poteau 1, Grove 0
Class 3A regional at Spiro
Meeker 8, Spiro 7
Class 2A regional at Howe
Panama 19, Latta 16
Howe 11, Panama 2
Saturday schedule
State tournaments at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City
Class A: Wister vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton 12:05 p.m.
Class B: Red Oak vs. Roff 3 p.m.