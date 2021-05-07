Howe baseball celebration Brayden Oglesby with ball
By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Wister baseball made its first spring state championship game in 10 years. Poteau baseball earned its fifth straight state tournament trip. Howe made a state baseball tournament for the first time in school history. Here are all the scores from today's action.

Class A state tournament

Wister 5, Dewar 3

Class B state tournament

Red Oak 12, Varnum 6

Class 4A regional at Poteau

Poteau 1, Grove 0

Class 3A regional at Spiro

Meeker 8, Spiro 7

Class 2A regional at Howe

Panama 19, Latta 16

Howe 11, Panama 2

Saturday schedule

State tournaments at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City

Class A: Wister vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton 12:05 p.m.

Class B: Red Oak vs. Roff 3 p.m.

