Four area football teams made the OSSAA playoffs. Two of them get first-rounders at home. Here are the matchups.
Class 4A Poteau (9-1) vs. Catoosa (4-6) 7:30 p.m.
Points per game: Poteau 43.6, Catoosa: 16.9.
Points allowed per game: Poteau: 13.2, Catoosa 31.1.
Last meeting: Poteau 10, Catoosa 0 (2001)
Playoffs last year: Poteau: won 52-27 vs. Skiatook (second round), lost 17-10 vs. Clinton (quarterfinal); Catoosa did not enter playoffs.
Best playoff finish last 10 years: Poteau: 2019 Class 4A state championship, Catoosa: made 2011 Class 4A semifinals.
Class 2A: Pocola (6-4) at Antlers (8-2) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Pocola 29, Antlers 37.1.
Points allowed per game: Pocola 22, Antlers 17.7.
Last meeting: Antlers 21, Pocola 0 (2015)
Playoffs last year: Antlers: beat Roland 42-14 (first round), lost 32-12 to Eufaula (second round); Pocola did not participate.
Best playoff finish in last 10 years: Antlers won first two rounds by one or two points to make the quarterfinals in 2016. Pocola its lost first-rounder in Class A in 2016 and in Class 2A in 2012. The Indians' last playoff win was in 2007.
Class B: Keota (6-3) vs. Weleetka (5-5) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Keota: 40.8, Weleetka 29
Points allowed per game: Keota: 11.5, Weleetka: 26.8.
Last meeting: Keota 62, Weleetka 12 (2020); Keota last met Weleetka in the playoffs in 2015, beating the Outlaws 46-0 in the semifinal.
Playoffs last year: Keota did not participate. Weleetka beat Watts 48-0, but was unable to play its second-round game.
Best playoff finish in last 10 years: Keota: 2015 Class B state runner-up, Weleetka: beat Watts 48-0 (first round).
Class B: Arkoma (8-2) at Wetumka (6-3) 7:30 p.m.
Points per game: Arkoma: 40.4, Wetumka: 35.1.
Points allowed per game: Arkoma: 20.6, Wetumka: 26.9.
Last meeting: Wetumka 62, Arkoma 52 (2015)
Playoffs last year: Arkoma beat Porum 48-0 (first round), lost 36-13 to Quinton (second round); Wetumka received byes through the first two rounds before losing its third-rounder 48-0 to Regent Prep.
Best playoff finish in last 10 years: Arkoma: Two playoff wins in Class B, one in Class C. Wetumka: made Class B state semifinal in 2018.
Note: Veterans and one guest of theirs can attend first-round playoff games for free by showing a military ID or driver's license with military status shown.