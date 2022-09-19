Pocola home run celebration

Pocola softball players celebrate an Allyssa Parker home run against Panama on Monday. Parker has 17 home runs this season.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola sealed its grip on District 2A-6 with a win at Panama on Monday. Allyssa Parker and Kylee Smith hit home runs, and Kyleigh Combs threw a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts. Poteau swept a doubleheader at Checotah with Emery Lomon hit an inside-the-park home run in Game 1. Heavener swept a twinbill at Hugo to earn fourth in District 3A-8.

Here are the results from Monday's action, followed by the district standings involving area teams.

