Pocola sealed its grip on District 2A-6 with a win at Panama on Monday. Allyssa Parker and Kylee Smith hit home runs, and Kyleigh Combs threw a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts. Poteau swept a doubleheader at Checotah with Emery Lomon hit an inside-the-park home run in Game 1. Heavener swept a twinbill at Hugo to earn fourth in District 3A-8.
Pocola blanks Panama, Poteau, Heavener sweep district foes; roundup plus district standings
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
