Pocola (23-1) started the Morris Softball Tournament strong by winning its first two pool play games on Thursday. Kail Chitwood hit a grand slam against Sallisaw and totaled seven runs batted in for the two games while Maci Maxwell had five RBIs in the two games. Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey threw a no-hitter against Spiro and totaled three home runs and eight RBIs as BV (24-3) won its first two at the Sallisaw Central Shootout.
In non-tourney softball action, Howe and Heavener took district losses. For Howe, it imperils a chance at a District 2A-6 title. Howe, which is two games behind Pocola in the loss column, would need to beat Pocola on Sept. 20, have Pocola lose to Panama on Sept. 19 and have Oktaha lose at least two of its last three district games (since Oktaha won both district matchups with Howe).