  • By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola softball players celebrate their second straight LeFlore County slow-pitch Tournament championship after beating Howe 12-3 in the championship game on April 13, 2023.

Pocola's softball team celebrated its second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament championship on Thursday, beating Howe 12-3 in Spiro.

Pocola's Allyssa Parker, the tournament Most Valuable Player, hit a home run in the top of the first inning. After a tying leadoff home run by Lety Parga in the top of the fifth, Parker drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run. Pocola (25-2), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, beat its four LCT Slow-Pitch opponents by a total of 51-6, inflicting the mercy rule in each game.

