Pocola's softball team celebrated its second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament championship on Thursday, beating Howe 12-3 in Spiro.
Pocola's Allyssa Parker, the tournament Most Valuable Player, hit a home run in the top of the first inning. After a tying leadoff home run by Lety Parga in the top of the fifth, Parker drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run. Pocola (25-2), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, beat its four LCT Slow-Pitch opponents by a total of 51-6, inflicting the mercy rule in each game.
Howe's Kaelbi Duvall hit three home runs in the game.
First team: Pocola's Allyssa Parker (MVP), Kylee Smith, Presleigh Riggs (Makayla Cheek Manley "Never Give Up" Hustle Award winner), Wister's Kinley Branscum, Howe's Abby Huie and Kadynce Delt, Whitesboro's Addison Walker and Madison Grogan and Spiro's Ava McLemore and Corbie Buffington. Second Team: Pocola's Kylee Merritt and Kail Chitwood, Panama's Layla Sons, LeFlore's Alyssa Waits, Wister's Miriam Luce, Howe's Gracie Lute and Karsyn Nye, Cameron's Jalyn Baker, Whitesboro's Madi Edwards and Heavener's Kinley Brand.