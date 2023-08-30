tempFileForShare_20230826-142937.jpg
Pocola (14-3), which last year became the first team to win five straight games to win the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Fast-Pitch title after being knocked to the losers bracket, was chosen as the No. 1 seed on Wednesday.
Pocola beat Howe 3-2 in the 2022 LCT Fast-Pitch finale. In two weeks, Pocola will go for its seventh straight LCT Fast-Pitch title.

