Pocola's softball team was awarded for its 10-0 start to the season with the No. 1 seed in the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament as seeding was done on Wednesday.
Pocola, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, has scored at least nine runs in each game and boasts in-county wins against Spiro, Heavener, Talihina and Panama.
Pocola beat Whitesboro in the LCT Slow-Pitch final 9-3 last year.
Along with Panama, Whitesboro (11-4, ranked second in Class B) received a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. Whitesboro has seven games with double-digit scoring and in-county wins against LeFlore, Howe and Panama. Whitesboro last won the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament two years ago.
Other seeds include No. 3 Howe (2-5, ranked ninth in Class 4A), No. 4 Wister (5-5), No. 5 Heavener (10-5, ranked ninth in Class 4A), No. 6 Panama (4-9), No. 7 Cameron (9-2, ranked 12th in Class A, No. 8 LeFlore (7-7, ranked ninth in Class A), No. 9 Spiro (1-7) and No. 10 Talihina (3-6).
The LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament will be April 10, 11 and 13 with Spiro as the main site and a subsite to be determined. This post will be updated with the complete bracket when it is available.
Junior high LCT Slow-Pitch will be next week. Panama is the top seed with Whitesboro as No. 2, Spiro as No. 3, Wister as No. 4, Cameron as No. 5, Pocola as No. 6, Talihina as No. 7, Fanshawe as No. 8, Heavener as No. 9, Howe as No. 10, LeFlore as No. 11 and Hodgen as No. 12.