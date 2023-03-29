Pocola softball pregame
By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team was awarded for its 10-0 start to the season with the No. 1 seed in the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament as seeding was done on Wednesday.

Pocola, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, has scored at least nine runs in each game and boasts in-county wins against Spiro, Heavener, Talihina and Panama.

