Pocola's girls basketball team (8-0) won the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina on Saturday for its second tournament title in two weekends. Pocola's boys fell short in their rally in the final.
All-Tournament team members include, on the girls side, Pocola's Mika Scott (Most Valuable Player), Allyssa Parker and Bailey Lairamore and Talihina's Leah Dill, and, on the boys side, Pocola's Garrett Scott and Ian Hardwick and Panama's Bryce Tackett.
Girls final
Pocola 61, Roland 35
Pocola led 32-18 at halftime and 50-25 through three quarters before leading by as much as 61-28 in the fourth quarter. Allyssa Parker tallied 21 points to finish the tournament with 62 points in the three games. Mika Scott and Bailey Lairamore each had 17 points.
Girls consolation final
Broken Bow 37, Talihina 33
Talihina led for much of the game, but was unable to hang on in the last couple of minutes. Talihina was ahead 19-14 at halftime. Jessea Stowell had eight points.
Girls Seventh place game
Atoka 54, Panama 34
Panama trailed 32-18 at halftime. Hanna Fox had 11 points.
Boys final
Roland 40, Pocola 37
Pocola's rally from a 16-point third-quarter deficit fell short as a 3-pointer missed at the buzzer. The Indians and Rangers were tied 14-all at halftime. Ian Hardwick scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Boys Consolation final
Panama 64, Rattan 56
Panama led 35-22 at halftime and 47-35 at the end of the third quarter. Bryce Tackett scored 16 points.
Seventh place game
Howe 51, Roland 44
Howe led 47-32 with 4:25 left before Talihina rallied within five. Howe's Ky Lynn had 17 points. For Talihina, both Nolan Baughman and Ramses Hernandez had 13 points.