Nine months after winning the Class 2A state championship 40-36 against Howe, Pocola's girls basketball team enters its first ranking of the 2022-23 campaign near the top.

Pocola (2-0) is ranked second in Class 2A with 989 vote points and 37 first-place votes, 28 vote points behind top-ranked Dale (8-1). Pocola beat Broken Bow 62-45 on Friday after seizing a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. Howe (4-2) is fourth with three first-place votes and 852 vote points. Howe lost the consolation final of the Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational to Choctaw Central of Philadelphia, Miss., the defending Mississippi Class 3A state champion.

