Nine months after winning the Class 2A state championship 40-36 against Howe, Pocola's girls basketball team enters its first ranking of the 2022-23 campaign near the top.
Pocola (2-0) is ranked second in Class 2A with 989 vote points and 37 first-place votes, 28 vote points behind top-ranked Dale (8-1). Pocola beat Broken Bow 62-45 on Friday after seizing a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. Howe (4-2) is fourth with three first-place votes and 852 vote points. Howe lost the consolation final of the Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational to Choctaw Central of Philadelphia, Miss., the defending Mississippi Class 3A state champion.
Whitesboro's girls (9-1) remain fourth in Class B with two first-place votes and 1,370 vote points 246 vote points away from No. 3 Hammon (10-1). Whitesboro took third in the Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic, beating Summit Christian 48-27 for third on Saturday after a 64-61 loss to Hartshorne (3-3, ranked 13th in Class 2A) on Friday in its semifinal.
Also in Class B, Buffalo Valley (6-2) is ranked seventh while McCurtain (6-2) is 15th. McCurtain won the consolation final of the Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore on Saturday 37-29 against Smithville.
Pocola's boys (1-1), which lost 65-56 to Broken Bow on Friday after leading 35-34 at halftime, are ranked sixth in Class 2A. The Indians were ranked as high as fifth last season during their run to a state quarterfinals appearance.
Buffalo Valley (6-2) is the lone boys area team ranked in Class B at No. 10. The Buffs were inactive last week.