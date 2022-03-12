Pocola's girls basketball team won the Class 2A state championship, beating Howe 40-36 in the final on Saturday. Bailey Lairamore had a steal with 3.6 seconds left. Allyssa Parker made a clinching free throw afterwards.
This is Pocola's first state title since 2008. Howe won the last two Class 2A state titles in 2021 and 2019.
Kylee Smith led Pocola (28-1) with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. Shiloh Fletcher led Howe (24-6) with 11 points.
Overall, Pocola has three girls basketball state championships, with the first time being 1995. This was the first time in basketball that two LeFlore County teams played each other in a state final.