Pocola's basketball teams lost their first two games in Christmas week tournaments, proceeding to seventh-place games in each one.
Pocola's girls team (5-2, ranked first in Class 2A) lost 57-29 to Norman in the Oklahoma Tournament of Champions consolation semifinals on Thursday after losing 65-57 in the first round against Sapulpa (7-0, ranked first in Class 5A).
Against Norman (7-3), the fifth-ranked team in Class 6A, Pocola trailed 27-12 at halftime. Allyssa Parker and Kylee Smith tied to lead Pocola with nine points.
The girls in maroon and black continue at the TOC in the BOK Center in Tulsa on Friday by playing Okarche, the seventh-ranked team in Class A, in the seventh-place game on Friday at 9 a.m. The game will be streaming live on skordle.com.
Pocola's boys team (3-4, ranked seventh in Class 2A) lost 62-54 to Midwest City in the Mustang Christmas Classic on Thursday after falling 63-39 to the host Broncos (6-3, ranked 11th in Class 6A) on Wednesday.
Against Midwest City (1-5), Garrett Scott hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter for an 18-17 lead. The Indians and Bombers were tied 31-all at halftime.
Scott led Pocola with 19 points, and Dakota Terrell had 15.
Pocola will face Owasso (2-4), the 17th-ranked team in Class 6A, in the seventh-place game on Friday at 10:30 a.m.