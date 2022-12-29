Pocola's basketball teams lost their first two games in Christmas week tournaments, proceeding to seventh-place games in each one.

Pocola's girls team (5-2, ranked first in Class 2A) lost 57-29 to Norman in the Oklahoma Tournament of Champions consolation semifinals on Thursday after losing 65-57 in the first round against Sapulpa (7-0, ranked first in Class 5A). 

