Howe and Pocola will have their boys and girls basketball camps in the fourth week of May to teach youth the fundamentals of the game.
Howe's basketball camps will be May 22-24 at the Howe gym. The cost for both camps is $50 (with checks payable to Howe Public Schools). Each camper will receive a shirt. The girls basketball camp, which is open to girls entering grades 3 through 9, is at 9 a.m. each day. The boys basketball camp, which is for boys entering grades 3 through 8, will be from 1-4 p.m. each day.
For both camps, forms may be mailed to Rachel Krebbs c/o Howe Public Schools, P.O. Box 259, Howe, OK, 74940.
Pocola's boys basketball camp will be May 24 and 25 in the Pocola High School gym with first- and second-graders going from 1-2:30 p.m. and third- through sixth graders going from 3-4:30 p.m.
The cost is $25 if signed up and paid by May 10 and $30 on the day of the camp. All attendees will receive a shirt.
The Pocola girls basketball camp, which is for girls entering grades 1 through 6, will be May 23-25 from 8-11 a.m. at the Pocola High School gym, The cost is $35 and includes a shirt. Forms must be returned by May 4.
Each of these camps are open to students from any school.