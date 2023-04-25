Howe and Pocola will have their boys and girls basketball camps in the fourth week of May to teach youth the fundamentals of the game.

Howe's basketball camps will be May 22-24 at the Howe gym. The cost for both camps is $50 (with checks payable to Howe Public Schools). Each camper will receive a shirt.  The girls basketball camp, which is open to girls entering grades 3 through 9, is at 9 a.m. each day. The boys basketball camp, which is for boys entering grades 3 through 8, will be from 1-4 p.m. each day.

