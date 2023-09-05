Poteau softball home run celebration vs. Muldrow

Poteau softball players celebrate a home run by Parker Patterson (11) against Muldrow on Tuesday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola, Howe and Wister's softball teams clinched their Class 2A district titles on Tuesday. Pocola (16-3) in District 2A-11 and Wister (16-4) in 2A-9 won all six of their district games. Howe (14-10) in 2A-10 finished 5-1 in district play. As district champions, Pocola, Howe and Wister will host the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs, which this year is the first round, from Sept. 21-22. Each regional will have four teams.

Poteau (12-5, 9-1 District 4A-6) kept its half-game lead in district win a home win while Broken Bow (12-4, 8-1 District 4A-6) beat Stigler (13-6, 4-2) at home in a matchup between the second- and third-place teams in their district.

