Pocola, Howe and Wister's softball teams clinched their Class 2A district titles on Tuesday. Pocola (16-3) in District 2A-11 and Wister (16-4) in 2A-9 won all six of their district games. Howe (14-10) in 2A-10 finished 5-1 in district play. As district champions, Pocola, Howe and Wister will host the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs, which this year is the first round, from Sept. 21-22. Each regional will have four teams.
Poteau (12-5, 9-1 District 4A-6) kept its half-game lead in district win a home win while Broken Bow (12-4, 8-1 District 4A-6) beat Stigler (13-6, 4-2) at home in a matchup between the second- and third-place teams in their district.
Here's a rundown of the action in area softball and baseball for the day.
Emma Hackler threw a four-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts. Hackler hit 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while Parker Patterson hit 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Wister 2, Coalgate 0
Kaylea Underwood threw 11 strikeouts while allowing five hits and two walks in a complete-game shutout performance.
Pocola 9, Sallisaw Central 1
Allyssa Parker struck out 14 of the 21 batters she faced while throwing a six-inning two-hitter and hit a grand slam. Riley Jerrell hit 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kyleigh Combs had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. This was Pocola's 13th straight win.
Panama 14, Talihina 0
Kylee Gollihare hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Layla Sons doubled, walked twice and had two RBIs. Chloe Justice hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Leah Watts and Kambrey Thompson combined on a three-inning no-hitter with Watts pitching two innings with five strikeouts and Thompson throwing an inning. Talihina's Ashton Brown and Ashley McClard drew walks.
Buffalo Valley 2, Whitesboro 1
Buffalo Valley beat Whitesboro in a pitching duel as Mykayla Hayes led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and continued to motor around the bases for the winning run after an error. BV's Addi Wright threw 11 strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks in the full seven innings. Whitesboro's Madison Grogan threw a three-hitter as well with four strikeouts and no walks.
Howe 8, Hartshorne 5
Kadynce Delt threw 11 strikeouts and hit 3-for-4 with a home run. Kylie Mundy and Slatey Free both hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Vian 7, Spiro 6 (eight innings)
Spiro scored three runs each in the third and fourth innings before Vian scored three each in the sixth and seventh innings and scored the go-ahead run on an outfield error in the ninth inning with one out. Kami Autrey threw eight strikeouts in the full nine innings and hit 3-for-5 with an RBI. Lindsey Wortham had two hits and two RBIs.
Red Oak 9, Caney 1
Abbie Tovar threw six strikeouts while allowing four hits in the five-inning game. She hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Allie Tovar tripled twice, walked and had an RBI. Hayden White hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jayda King hit 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cady Ammons was 2-for-3.
Red Oak 4, Stuart 1
Hayden White threw 11 strikeouts while allowed five hits and no walks in the full seven innings. She also had a double, two walks and two RBIs. Allie and Abbie Tovar were both 2-for-3 with an RBI.
McCurtain 9, Webbers Falls 0
Baseball
Cameron 10, Kiowa 7
Mason Francis had two hits and three RBIs. Jaxson Adcock had two doubles and an RBI and threw five strikeouts in two hitless relief innings.
LeFlore 15, McCurtain 3
Rabbit Holly walked three times, doubled and had three RBIs. Torben Vocque had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Gage James, Rylan Luman and Keilan Ray also had two RBIs.
Rattan 7, Red Oak 4
Grayson Colbert and Reed Kauk homered. Denver Durant threw five strikeouts in five innings.