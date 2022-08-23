Pocola's Kylee Smith makes tagout

Pocola's Kylee Smith makes a tag to catch Panama's Alyssa Yoakum stealing at third base in the second inning on Tuesday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Pocola (16-0, 7-0 District 2A-6) is the last remaining undefeated area team after shutting out Panama (4-5, 2-2 District 2A-6) at home with Maci Maxwell throwing a four-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts and producing two RBIs, as did Kail Chitwood and Bailey Lairamore. Spiro (8-1) took its first loss of the season despite compiling 11 hits on the road. Poteau's Emma Hackler struck out seven batters, but the Pirates (8-4, 3-2 District 4A-8) were unable to hang on in a game that was moved to Stigler due to rain. Next Tuesday's game will be played in Poteau instead.
Wister (7-7) won with two runs in the 11th inning, with Kinley Branscum scoring the go-ahead run on a single by Irelyn Cooper. On the baseball side, Wister (10-1) got a two-hitter by Jayden Byars.

