Pocola's softball team punched its ticket to state while Red Oak baseball is a win away. Highlights include three home runs on the day by Allyssa Parker for Pocola, Cayleigh McGee hitting five home runs for Heavener and Red Oak's Chase Pair throwing a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk. 

Here are the results from Wednesday's playoff action.

Softball 

Class 3A regional at Pocola 

Pocola 15, Gore 1

Wayne 3, Pocola 2 (eight innings)

Pocola 13, Hartshorne 5

Class 4A regional at Dale

Oktaha 14, Heavener 9

Heavener 23, Preston 12

Oktaha 18, Heavener 3

Baseball

Class A regional at Red Oak 

Red Oak 15, Quapaw 5

Red Oak 11, Crowder 1

Schedule

Thursday

Baseball

Bi-districts

Class 4A 

Poteau vs. Miami, first game 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Spiro vs. Idabel 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Heavener vs. Atoka 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Class 2A districts

Howe vs. Talihina/Whitesboro 12 p.m., 3 p.m.

Wister vs. Wewoka 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Panama vs. Colcord 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton 

Regionals

Class A at Red Oak

Red Oak vs. Crowder-Porter winner 6:30 p.m.

Class B at Glencoe

Thursday: Cameron vs. Glencoe 11 a.m., vs. Shidler-Bluejacket winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)

Class B at Caney

LeFlore vs. Sentinel 1:30 p.m., vs. Caney-Battiest winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)

Class B at Tupelo

Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo 11 a.m., vs. Big Pasture-Mount View-Gotebo winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)

