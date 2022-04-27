Pocola's softball team punched its ticket to state while Red Oak baseball is a win away. Highlights include three home runs on the day by Allyssa Parker for Pocola, Cayleigh McGee hitting five home runs for Heavener and Red Oak's Chase Pair throwing a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk.
Here are the results from Wednesday's playoff action.
Softball
Class 3A regional at Pocola
Pocola 15, Gore 1
Wayne 3, Pocola 2 (eight innings)
Pocola 13, Hartshorne 5
Class 4A regional at Dale
Oktaha 14, Heavener 9
Heavener 23, Preston 12
Oktaha 18, Heavener 3
Baseball
Class A regional at Red Oak
Red Oak 15, Quapaw 5
Red Oak 11, Crowder 1
Schedule
Thursday
Baseball
Bi-districts
Class 4A
Poteau vs. Miami, first game 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Spiro vs. Idabel 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
Heavener vs. Atoka 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
Class 2A districts
Howe vs. Talihina/Whitesboro 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Wister vs. Wewoka 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
Panama vs. Colcord 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
Pocola at Wilburton
Regionals
Class A at Red Oak
Red Oak vs. Crowder-Porter winner 6:30 p.m.
Class B at Glencoe
Thursday: Cameron vs. Glencoe 11 a.m., vs. Shidler-Bluejacket winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)
Class B at Caney
LeFlore vs. Sentinel 1:30 p.m., vs. Caney-Battiest winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)
Class B at Tupelo
Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo 11 a.m., vs. Big Pasture-Mount View-Gotebo winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win, one loss), vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (with two regional wins)