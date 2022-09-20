A day after clinching its District 2A-6 title (due to having the head-to-head tiebreaker with second-place Oktaha), Pocola's softball team extended its home winning streak in fast-pitch to 30 games (with its last home loss being against Whitesboro on Aug. 22, 2020) with a shutout of Howe by Maci Maxwell, who allowed six hits and threw seven strikeouts. Howe's Gracie Lute and Karsyn Nye both went 2-for-4.
Pocola has won three of four games this season against Howe, with both district games and both LeFlore County Tournament final contests being decided by one run.
Panama fell to sixth in 2A-6 after being swept in a doubleheader at Oktaha, missing out on a bi-district due to Chouteau-Mazie's win at Colcord.
Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Wister in both teams' regular-season finale.
Buffalo Valley 3, Wister 0
Howe 8, Battiest 4
Rattan 9, LeFlore 0
District Overall
Sperry 11-1 20-7
Sequoyah T. 10-2 18-15
Spiro 7-5 16-10
Kansas 6-6 17-12
Vian 4-8 14-17
Roland 4-8 13-12
Keys 0-12 2-20
District 3A-8
District Overall
Tishomingo 11-1 27-6
Valliant 10-2 20-7
Coalgate 8-4 20-11
Heavener 6-6 12-12
Antlers 4-7 13-20
Atoka 2-9 9-27
Hugo 0-12 0-17
District 2A-6
District Overall
Pocola 13-1 33-2
Oktaha 12-2 29-5
Howe 10-4 23-11
Colcord 7-6 18-9
C.-Mazie 5-9 6-15
Panama 4-10 6-16
Sallisaw C. 3-11 8-23
Hulbert 2-12 9-17