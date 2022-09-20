Pocola softball home win

Pocola head coach Eddie Combs bumps fists with Kail Chitwood (8) with Allyssa Parker standing by.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

A day after clinching its District 2A-6 title (due to having the head-to-head tiebreaker with second-place Oktaha), Pocola's softball team extended its home winning streak in fast-pitch to 30 games (with its last home loss being against Whitesboro on Aug. 22, 2020) with a shutout of Howe by Maci Maxwell, who allowed six hits and threw seven strikeouts. Howe's Gracie Lute and Karsyn Nye both went 2-for-4.

Pocola has won three of four games this season against Howe, with both district games and both LeFlore County Tournament final contests being decided by one run.

