In the District 2A-6 softball awards, Pocola and Howe have six honorees each and Panama has two.
After winning the district title and making the Class 2A state tournament, Pocola received a few of the top honors. Allyssa Parker was named Player of the Year. Mika Scott was named Defensive Player of the Year. Eddie Combs was tabbed as Coach of the Year. Also among All-District selections are Maci Maxwell at pitcher, Kylee Smith at third base and Bailey Lairamore as a utility player.
Howe's Kalan Nye is the district's Pitcher of the Year. Also on the All-District list for Howe are Gracie Lute at catcher, Joz Johnson at first base, Ashlyn Dalton in the outfield and Maddy Nobles and Abby Huie as utility players.
Panama's All-District players are Kami Autrey at pitcher and Kelcee Ward as a utility player.