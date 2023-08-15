Pocola softball (3-3, 3-0 District 2A-11) overcame early errors to come back with a five-run sixth inning to win a district game at Sallisaw Central. Red Oak's Abbie Tovar threw a four-inning perfect game against Howe, and Cady Mae Ammons hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Sequoyah Tahlequah as the girls in purple and gold advanced to 6-0. Whitesboro moved to 5-0 with its win at Arkoma. Heavener (3-1, 2-1 District 3A-8) swept a district doubleheader at home by large margins.
Here's the rundown of Tuesday scores.