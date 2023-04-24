Pocola, Whitesboro and Red Oak's softball teams are slated to host slow-pitch softball regionals on Thursday, barring any weather-related setbacks.
Here's a look at the schedules for all the regionals involving area teams.
Class 4A
At Pocola
Pocola (30-2, ranked No. 1) vs. Heavener (16-12) 1 p.m., winner vs. Kellyville-Preston winner 3:30 p.m., loser vs. Kellyville-Preston loser 4:45 p.m., Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner 6 p.m.
Class 4A at Oktaha
Howe (14-11, ranked 15th) vs. Oktaha (23-6, ranked third) 1 p.m., vs. Crescent-Stroud winner 3:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Crescent-Stroud loser 4:45 p.m., vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss)
Class 2A at Binger-Oney
Keota (14-5) vs. Binger-Oney (26-9, ranked second) 1 p.m., vs. Central (Marlow)-Arapaho-Butler winner 3:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Central (Marlow)-Arapaho-Butler loser 4:45 p.m., vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss)
Class A at Red Oak
Red Oak (30-5, ranked No. 1) vs. Mason (20-8, ranked 15th) 1 p.m., vs. Roff-Kiowa winner 3:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Roff-Kiowa loser 4:45 p.m., vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss)
Class A at Bennington
LeFlore (17-13, ranked 16th) vs. Bennington (23-6, ranked fourth) 1 p.m., Cameron (21-6, ranked ninth) vs. Turner (13-6, ranked eighth) 2:15 p.m., LeFlore-Bennington winner vs. Cameron-Turner winner 3:30 p.m., LeFlore-Bennington loser vs. Cameron-Turner loser, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner 6 p.m.
Class B at Whitesboro
Whitesboro (25-9, ranked second) vs. Wapanucka (15-10, ranked 14th) 1 p.m., vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life winner 3:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life loser 4:45 p.m. (with a loss), vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss) 6 p.m.
Class B at Caney
Buffalo Valley (23-13, ranked sixth) vs. Asher (12-16) 2:15 p.m., vs. Caney-Ryan winner 3:30 p.m., vs. Caney-Ryan loser 4:45 p.m., vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss)
