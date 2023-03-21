Howe's baseball team warms up for a home game on March 21 against Haworth, which it won 4-1. The field was renovated during the off-season with a new wall and a new scoreboard, among other changes.

Pocola's softball team broke away with a big fifth inning to finish 4-0 in the Black Diamond Conference Festival.

With games having been moved from Pocola to Hartshorne on Tuesday after the northern part of LeFlore County was dumped with a substantial amount of rain, Pocola and Heavener provided an exciting finish to the festival.

