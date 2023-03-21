Pocola's softball team broke away with a big fifth inning to finish 4-0 in the Black Diamond Conference Festival.
With games having been moved from Pocola to Hartshorne on Tuesday after the northern part of LeFlore County was dumped with a substantial amount of rain, Pocola and Heavener provided an exciting finish to the festival.
Heavener's McKinley Alexander hit a two-run home run to give her team a 10-9 lead in the top of the fourth, but Kail Chitwood tied it with a solo shot over the center field wall.
Pocola ended the game with an eight-run fifth inning, which was capped by a three-run home run by Chitwood. Chitwood and Kylee Merritt totaled three home runs in the festival, and Pocola totaled 67 runs. Heavener went 3-1 in the festival, totaling 55 runs.
Wister's baseball team (5-1) showed its stuff as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A in beating LeFlore 10-0 at home on Tuesday with two home runs and four RBIs by Jayden Byars, who went 3-for-3.
Howe's baseball team won two games at home to put its record at 5-4.
Panama's baseball team is 5-2 after a road win in which Brex Caldwell went 3-for-3 and threw five strikeouts in two innings as the starter.
Here's the rundown of scores from Tuesday baseball and softball.
Pocola 18, Heavener 10 (Black Diamond Conference Festival)
Pocola 22, Wilburton 0 (Black Diamond Conference Festival)
Heavener 16, Talihina 4 (Black Diamond Conference Festival)
Hartshorne 13, Talihina 6 (Black Diamond Conference Festival)
Howe 19, Buffalo Valley 9