Pocola's softball team (7-3) earned its first signature win of the season by beating Red Oak (8-1) in eight innings at the Red Oak Festival on Friday to hand the girls in while, purple and yellow their first loss. Allyssa Parker hit a game-tying three-run home run in the top of the seventh, and Riley Jerrell knocked a go-ahead three-run double in the top of the eighth. Parker threw 13 strikeouts in the full eight innings.
At the Rogers State University Festival in Claremore, Poteau softball (4-4) lost both to Claremore and Verdigris on walk-off RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning. Parker Patterson totaled three hits, a walk and a run batted in between the two games.