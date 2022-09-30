Pocola softball 2022 fast-pitch regional championship

Pocola's softball team celebrates its Class 2A regional championship on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team earned its third straight state tournament trip and fourth in the last five years by beating Commerce 17-0 in its Class 2A regional final on Friday at home.

Pocola (38-2) posted four runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and one in the third.

