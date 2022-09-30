Pocola's softball team earned its third straight state tournament trip and fourth in the last five years by beating Commerce 17-0 in its Class 2A regional final on Friday at home.
Pocola (38-2) posted four runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and one in the third.
Dauslyn Brown hit a home run and had three runs batted in. Allyssa Parker threw two innings and Kyleigh Combs served the third inning in the circle as they combined for a three-inning perfect game.
Parker pitched nine innings without allowing a hit while throwing 16 strikeouts across two outings in the last 24 hours.
Kail Chitwood went 2-for-3 with five RBIs. She totaled five hits and 11 RBIs in the regional.
Pocola won its first two regional games on Thursday 16-3 against Chelsea and then 1-0 against Commerce.
Pocola head coach Eddie Combs and senior Bailey Lairamore said the team is determined to win a state championship when it heads to Oklahoma City next week. Last year, Pocola lost the Class 2A state quarterfinal 3-0 to Amber-Pocasset after loading the bases in the seventh inning. In 2020, Pocola reached the Class 3A state semifinal.