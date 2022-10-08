Pocola softball fast-pitch runner-up

Pocola's softball team receives its Class 2A state runner-up plaque.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team finished as the Class 2A fast-pitch state runner-up after a 2-0 loss to Morrison on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Pocola's 40-3 record was its best mark in more than 30 years.

Pocola outhit Morrison 4-2 and had one more walk (4-3), but Morrison's Kallie Rupp hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning for the only scoring.

