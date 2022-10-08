Pocola's softball team finished as the Class 2A fast-pitch state runner-up after a 2-0 loss to Morrison on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Pocola's 40-3 record was its best mark in more than 30 years.
Pocola outhit Morrison 4-2 and had one more walk (4-3), but Morrison's Kallie Rupp hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning for the only scoring.
Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw six strikeouts in six innings. She finished the state tournament with 22 strikeouts and eight hits allowed in 18 innings and totaled 150 strikeouts in 130 innings.
Kylee Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk. She hit 4-for-7 with three walks at state.
In the top of the sixth, Smith pounded a lead-off double and Parker was intentionally walked. However, a flyout and then a line drive that was turned into a double play followed.
Pocola also put two runners on base in the fourth innings.