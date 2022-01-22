Pocola's basketball teams won LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships tonight, both for the first time in more than a decade and sweeping the finals for the first time since 1991.
Girls
Pocola 66, Howe 65 (OT)
Pocola (15-0) won their first LCT title in 15 years, doing it in overtime with Mika Scott hitting a free throw with 10 seconds left.
Howe's Raelyn Delt drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie Pocola at 58 and send it to overtime.
Pocola's Allyssa Parker scored a game-high 29 points and finished the tournament with 72 points. She shared All-Tournament Most Valuable Player honors with Scott, who had 13 points in the final and 46 points for the tournament. Kayley Turner led Howe (12-4)with 16 points.
This ended a streak of seven straight LCT titles for Howe, the longest for girls and boys in LCT basketball.
Boys
Pocola 53, Spiro 39
Pocola (14-1) won its first LCT title since 1999 while beating its nearby rival, marking a transformation in the Indians' program.
Pocola seized a 17-5 lead by the second quarter before leading 28-13 at halftime and 43-26 through three quarters.
Garrett Scott led Pocola with 17 points, while Eli Garrett, the All-Tournament Most Valuable Player, scored 13 points. Jared Huff led Spiro (4-7)with 10 points.
Other girls All-Tournament team members include Lean Dill (Talihina), Piper Warren (LeFlore), Brooklyn Garner (Poteau), Austyn Wright (Whitesboro), McKinley Alexander (Heavener), Pocola's Bailey Lairamore and Howe's Shiloh Fletcher, Maddie Ramsey and Raelyn Delt. Arkoma was named the girls sportsmanship team. Annie Baker of Poteau received the Dennis Hemphill Hustle Award, which comes with a $500 memorial scholarship).
Other boys All-Tournament team members include Gunnar McAlester (Heavener), Kalobe Hudlow (LeFlore), Jensin Coggins (Howe), Panama's Logan Davis and Bryce Tackett, Spiro's Jared Huff and Braxton Peterson and Pocola's Garrett Scott, Ian Hardwick and Tre Elam.