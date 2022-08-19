Pocola (13-0) defeated two teams in the Red Oak Festival that were state tournament teams last year. Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Pocola shut down Stigler, a Class 4A state quarterfinalist last year. Maci Maxwell pitched six innings of two-hit ball in Pocola's second win in a week's span against Fairland, a Class 2A state quarterfinalist.
Spiro (8-0) and Whitesboro (8-0) also stayed undefeated with Whitesboro rallying past Buffalo Valley to stay on the winners side of the Tupelo Tournament and hand BV its first loss.
Poteau won its first game at the Kellyville Festival as Briley Bowman went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs and threw six strikeouts in three innings against Tulsa Memorial. Kennedy Cox also had two hits and Emery Lomon had a hit and two RBIs.
Later, in the win against Beggs, Poteau ran away with three big innings, including an 11-run third. Ava Hamilton had a triple and three RBIs. Kennedy and Kiera Cox both drove in two runs, with Kiera posting a hit and a walk and Kennedy getting two hits and a walk. Parker Patterson doubled twice and had an RBI.
Red Oak (6-0) rallied with a three-run bottom of the seventh to beat Wyandotte and stay unbeaten. With two outs, Hayden White scored on an error, and then Graciee Noggle hit the game-winning two-run triple. Noggle homered in the sixth inning.
Here are the results from today.
Poteau 10, Tulsa Memorial 1*
Poteau 18, Beggs 1*
Pocola 4, Stigler 0°
Howe 5, Davenport 4°
Fairland 9, Howe 0°
Pocola 7, Fairland 1°
Wister 5, Hennessey 1°°
Stuart 10, LeFlore 2
LeFlore 9, Atoka 4^^
Red Oak 13, Heavener 0°
Red Oak 4, Wyandotte 3°
Cameron 11, Talihina 3
Spiro 11, McCurtain 3
Whitesboro 6, Buffalo Valley 4^
^-Tupelo Tournament
*-Kellyville Festival
°°-Frontier Tournament
^^-Stuart/Kiowa Tournament
Baseball
Red Oak 11, Crowder 10*
Rattan 7, Red Oak 2*
Crowder 8, Cameron 3*
Buffalo Valley 11, LeFlore 1
Indianola 12, Bokoshe 0
Wister 22, Cameron 0*
McCurtain 9, Howe 1*
*-Eastern Oklahoma State College Festival