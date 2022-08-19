DSC_2361.JPG

Pocola (13-0) defeated two teams in the Red Oak Festival that were state tournament teams last year. Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Pocola shut down Stigler, a Class 4A state quarterfinalist last year. Maci Maxwell pitched six innings of two-hit ball in Pocola's second win in a week's span against Fairland, a Class 2A state quarterfinalist.

Spiro (8-0) and Whitesboro (8-0) also stayed undefeated with Whitesboro rallying past Buffalo Valley to stay on the winners side of the Tupelo Tournament and hand BV its first loss.

Tags

Recommended for you