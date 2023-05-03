Pocola's softball team hit numerous long balls during the Class 4A slow-pitch state tournament at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Wednesday, enough to reach the championship game, but a few in the final were not quite long enough to lift the team to the gold trophy for a second straight year.
Pocola (34-4, ranked No. 1) lost the state championship game 11-10 to Oktaha (29-8, ranked No. 3). Pocola led 8-6 through four innings, but Oktaha took an 11-8 lead in the top of the fifth by manufacturing runs on singles and doubles. After a home run by Kylee Smith in the sixth, her second of the game and fifth of the state tourney, Oktaha intentionally walked Allyssa Parker and Kail Chitwood. After a walk to Maci Maxwell, Bailey Lairamore flew out to the the warning track. A fly out with runners on first and second base ended the game.
Parker and Chitwood homered in the first inning
Pocola won its state quarterfinal 24-15 against Howe. Howe led 11-9 in the top of the fourth after a Kaelbi Duvall grand slam. Pocola answered with three straight home runs by Smith, Parker and Chitwood in the bottom half of the inning and did not give up the lead after that.
Chitwood, Parker, Smith and Merritt each homered twice. Maci Maxwell and Bailey Lairamore also homered. Howe also had home runs by Kadynce Delt and Gracie Lute. Parker and Duvall led their respective teams with five RBIs.
Pocola held off Silo for an 8-6 state semifinal win after leading 8-3 through four innings. Second baseman Merritt threw to Chitwood at second base, who threw to Maxwell at first for a double play in the top of the seventh. A flyout stranded a runner on third base. Chitwood, Maxwell, Parker and Smith hit home runs.