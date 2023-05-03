Pocola softball in Class 4A slow-pitch state championship game

Pocola's softball team gathers before the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 4A state championship game.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team hit numerous long balls during the Class 4A slow-pitch state tournament at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Wednesday, enough to reach the championship game, but a few in the final were not quite long enough to lift the team to the gold trophy for a second straight year.

Pocola (34-4, ranked No. 1) lost the state championship game 11-10 to Oktaha (29-8, ranked No. 3). Pocola led 8-6 through four innings, but Oktaha took an 11-8 lead in the top of the fifth by manufacturing runs on singles and doubles. After a home run by Kylee Smith in the sixth, her second of the game and fifth of the state tourney, Oktaha intentionally walked Allyssa Parker and Kail Chitwood. After a walk to Maci Maxwell, Bailey Lairamore flew out to the the warning track. A fly out with runners on first and second base ended the game.

