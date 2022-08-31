Pocola, which won the last five LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament championships, has been named the top LCT Fast-Pitch seed as it stands 20-0 and received a No. 2 national fall fast-pitch ranking from the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association.
The LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament will be Sept. 12-15 with all games at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. Games will start at 4 p.m. each day.
Other seeds include No. 2 Howe (15-5), No. 3 Poteau (11-4), No. 4 Whitesboro, No. 5 Wister (13-7), No. 6 Spiro (11-2), No. 7 Heavener (6-7), No. 8 Panama (5-7), No. 9 Cameron (12-4), No. 10 LeFlore (7-8), No. 11 Talihina (5-6) and No. 12 Arkoma (3-11).
Last year, Pocola beat Whitesboro 4-1 and 11-2 in the final round after Whitesboro beat Pocola 1-0 in the winners bracket final.
Poteau is the top seed for the LeFlore County Junior-High Fast-Pitch Tournament, which will be Sept. 6, 8, 10 at Panama. Games on Tuesday and next Thursday start at 4 p.m. On Sept. 10, games start at 10 a.m.
Other seeds include No. 2 Panama, No. 3 Wister, No. 4 Howe, No. 5 Cameron, No. 6 Spiro, No. 7 Fanshawe, No. 8 Heavener, No. 9 LeFlore, No. 10 Arkoma, No. 11 Pocola, No. 12 Whitesboro and No. 13 Talihina.