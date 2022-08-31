DSC_2529.JPG

Pocola, which won the last five LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament championships, has been named the top LCT Fast-Pitch seed as it stands 20-0 and received a No. 2 national fall fast-pitch ranking from the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association.

The LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament will be Sept. 12-15 with all games at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. Games will start at 4 p.m. each day.

