A day after beating Wister 14-5 on the road, Pocola received the top seed for the LeFlore County Slow-pitch Tournament, which will be April 11-14. Wister is the main site and will host the finals that Thursday. Howe will serve as the subsite.
Pocola (6-2, ranked seventh in Class 3A) has won five straight games.
Other seeds are No. 2 Howe (4-5, ranked 13th in Class 4A), No. 3 Wister (14-6, ranked third in Class 3A), No. 4 Whitesboro (4-3, ranked second in Class A), No. 5 Heavener (5-2, ranked 12th in Class 4A), No. 6 LeFlore (6-3, ranked eighth in Class A), No. 7 Panama (5-4), No. 8 Cameron (10-4, ranked 11th in Class A), No. 9 Talihina (0-6) and No. 10 Arkoma.
Whitesboro won the LCT slow-pitch title last year.