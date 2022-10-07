Pocola and Whitesboro are heading to fast-pitch softball state championship games due to heroic hits by senior players in semifinals on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Kail Chitwood stepped up again to shock Dale while fellow senior Bailey Lairamore validated her clutch legacy to help Pocola beat the Pirates 6-2 in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Chitwood, who hit a game-winning layup in overtime of the girls basketball state semifinal against Dale in March, hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to give Pocola its first lead at 2-1. After Dale tied it in the top of the sixth, Dale's Kinsley Hill issued Allyssa Parker her third intentional walk and Chitwood reached base on a fielder's choice hit to third base.
That set up Lairamore, who hit the ball to the outfield for a play that scored Parker and Chitwood, with a throwing error by the shortstop as Chitwood went home to score, for the final lead.
Pocola (40-2) finished with four runs for the inning.
Parker threw eight strikeouts in the full seven innings while allowing five hits.
Kylee Smith walked twice.
Pocola will be playing for its first fast-pitch state title since 1979 and 12th overall on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on OG&E Field at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium when it faces Morrison, which it beat for the slow-pitch state title in May.
Whitesboro (18-17) beat Moss 1-0 in eight innings in its Class B state semifinal when senior Darah Cole drove in Addison Walker for the game-winning hit.
Madison Grogan threw 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits for the eight-inning shutout. She also tripled among Whitesboro's seven hits.
Eighth-ranked Whitesboro, which is three years removed from its last fast-pitch state final appearance, will play third-ranked Stuart at 11 a.m. on Saturday on OG&E Field at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in the Class B state championship game in search of its first state title.
Stuart defeated second-ranked Buffalo Valley (34-8) in the other semifinal 6-2. Courtney Grey threw eight strikeouts to finish her high-school pitching career with 721. She allowed five hits. Cady Myers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Stuart led 2-1 at the end of the first inning. BV tied it in the third as Grey scored on a single by Myers. However, Stuart posted a three-run fifth inning.