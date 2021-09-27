Four area softball teams — Pocola, Whitesboro, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley — will host regional tournaments starting on Thursday.
As the District 2A-6 champion, Pocola (30-4) will host Wilburton, Oklahoma Union and Gore for its regional. Pocola opens against Gore at 12 p.m.
After winning the fast-pitch state championship in Class B last year, fourth-ranked Red Oak (24-12) continues its quest to win one in Class A as it hosts Olive, 16th-ranked Stonewall (20-9) and Davenport. Red Oak starts against Davenport at 12 p.m.
In its bid to return to the Class B state tournament, Whitesboro will get Welch, McCurtain and 19th-ranked Cameron (16-12) at its regional. Game 1 is Whitesboro vs. Welch at 12 p.m. Game 2 is Cameron vs. McCurtain at 2 p.m.
Buffalo Valley hosts Kiowa, Maysville and the winner of District 30 between Macomb, Earlsboro and Paden. BV will open against the District 30 winner at 12 p.m.
Standard format for OSSAA fast-pitch regionals: Thursday: Game 1 at 12 p.m., Game 2 at 2 p.m., Game 3 (losers second round) 4 p.m., (winners second round) 6 p.m.; Friday: Game 5 (Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser) 12 p.m., Game 6 (Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner) 2 p.m., Game 7 if necessary 4 p.m. Since host sites may change game times, this post will be updated with those adjustments.
Standard format for OSSAA fall baseball regionals: Thursday: Game 1 at 2 p.m., Game 2 at 4 p.m., Game 3 at 6 p.m. (winners second round — victor of this game advances to state); Friday: Game 4 (losers second round) 2 p.m., Game 5 (Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser) 4 p.m.
Below are regional assignments for other area teams
Fast-pitch
Class 2A
Panama at Fairland, first game vs. Fairland 12 p.m., vs. Oktaha-Preston winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Oktaha-Preston loser 4 p.m (with a loss)
Howe at Silo, first game vs. Stroud 2 p.m., vs. Silo-Chelsea winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Class A
Wister at Stuart, first game vs. Cyril 2 p.m., vs. Stuart-Strother winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Class B
LeFlore at Moss, first game vs. New Lima 2 p.m., vs. Moss-Varnum winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Fall baseball
Class A
Wister at Oktaha, first game vs. Tushka 4 p.m., vs. Oktaha-Preston winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 2 p.m. Friday (with a loss)
Red Oak at Rattan, first game vs. Byng 4 p.m., vs. Rattan-Latta winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 2 p.m. Friday (with a loss)
Class B
Whitesboro at Fort Cobb-Broxton, first game vs. FC-B 2 p.m., vs. Granite-Moss winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 2 p.m. Friday (with a loss)
LeFlore at Tupelo, first game vs. Boswell 4 p.m., vs. Tupelo-Asher winner 6 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 2 p.m. Friday (with a loss)