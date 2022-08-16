Three LeFlore County softball teams boast unbeaten records with at least six games played. Pocola found another dominant performance by Allyssa Parker in going to 11-0 (6-0 District 2A-6) as Parker hit two home runs, had four runs batted in and allowed two hits and two walks in five innings while throwing nine strikeouts and not allowing a fly ball. Bailey Lairamore also homered for Pocola.
Whitesboro reached 6-0 as Madison Grogan and Linley Collins combined for a four-inning perfect game. Grogan struck out all nine Arkoma batters she faced and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Kami Autrey threw nine strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Ava McLemore was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help Spiro advance to 6-0.