Maci Maxwell pitched six innings of one-hit ball and drew a game-winning bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to give Pocola (13-3) its 10th straight win on Monday at home against Red Oak (11-5). Poteau's softball team (10-4) moved to 7-1 in District 4A-6 play, as Annika Dill and Emma Walker both hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Dill threw three innings of one-hit ball, followed by Emma Hackler's seven strikeouts in three relief innings.
Spiro (6-6, 3-5 District 3A-8) won both of its games in a triad at Heavener, including a 10-run win against Heavener (4-5, 2-5 District 3A-8) to move to fourth in district play.