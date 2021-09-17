20210917_004630.jpg

Pocola won its fifth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch tournament championship, completing its second championship round win against Whitesboro in the midnight hour of Friday in Spiro after winning the first one late Thursday night. Pocola matches Poteau (2009-13) and Wister (1983-87) for the longest LCT Fast-Pitch title streak. Here's a look at the scores.

Championship Game 2
Pocola 11, Whitesboro 2
Championship Game 1
Pocola 4, Whitesboro 1
Losers bracket final
Pocola 3, Howe 0
Losers bracket semifinal 
Howe 5, Heavener 3

