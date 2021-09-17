Pocola won its fifth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch tournament championship, completing its second championship round win against Whitesboro in the midnight hour of Friday in Spiro after winning the first one late Thursday night. Pocola matches Poteau (2009-13) and Wister (1983-87) for the longest LCT Fast-Pitch title streak. Here's a look at the scores.
Pocola wins fifth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch tournament title
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
