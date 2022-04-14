Pocola 2022 LCT Slow-Pitch Champions

Pocola's sofftball team celebrates its first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament title since 2008.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola beat Whitesboro 9-3 for its first LeFlore County Slow-pitch Softball Tournament title since 2008. Also, this was the first time a girls group swept the three LCT titles (fast-pitch, basketball and slow-pitch) in a school year since Poteau in 2012-13.

Allyssa Parker hit two home runs and Kail Chitwood hit one in the final.

Whitesboro's Austyn Wright hit a home run.

Other LCT scores from Thursday:

Consolation final

Whitesboro 17, Wister 8

Consolation semifinal

Whitesboro 13, Howe 0

Other consolation bracket games

Whitesboro 13, LeFlore 4

Howe 8, Heavener 7

