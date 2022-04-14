Pocola beat Whitesboro 9-3 for its first LeFlore County Slow-pitch Softball Tournament title since 2008. Also, this was the first time a girls group swept the three LCT titles (fast-pitch, basketball and slow-pitch) in a school year since Poteau in 2012-13.
Allyssa Parker hit two home runs and Kail Chitwood hit one in the final.
Whitesboro's Austyn Wright hit a home run.
Other LCT scores from Thursday:
Consolation final
Whitesboro 17, Wister 8
Consolation semifinal
Whitesboro 13, Howe 0
Other consolation bracket games
Whitesboro 13, LeFlore 4
Howe 8, Heavener 7