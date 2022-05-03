Pocola's softball team beat defending champion Morrison 9-3 for its third slow-pitch state championship and first since 2007.
Kylee Smith and Allyssa Parker both had three hits in the state championship game.
Pocola led 8-0 at the end of the second inning.
Parker had six hits seven walks and four RBIs in the state tournament.
Leading up to the championship game, Pocola beat Apache 13-7 in the quarterfinal, and then in the semifinal defeated Latta 9-8 with Kail Chitwood scoring the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning.
This is Pocola's first slow-pitch state championship since 2007. This is the first time a LeFlore County school's group of female athletes won multiple state titles in a school year, following Pocola's girls basketball championship in March.
In the Class A slow-pitch state tournament, Whitesboro won its quarterfinal 21-3 against Kiowa before losing its semifinal 21-16 to Turner.
LeFlore lost its quarterfinal 12-7 to Lookeba-Sickles.
Howe will be in the Class 4A state slow-pitch tournament, which has been postponed from Wednesday to a date to be determined.