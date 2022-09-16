Pocola's softball team took a long path to come back and win its sixth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament title on Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex, winning five straight games, including four on the final day.
"We wanted it so bad," Kylee Merritt said of her team's bounceback to win the tourney title. "That's all we talked about. We had to play our game and not let it get to us, whoever we're playing and whoever's pitching."
This was Pocola's fourth time in the last five years beating Howe in the final round.
Pocola beat Howe 3-2 in the second final-round game. Bailey Lairamore kept up her LCT Fast-Pitch clutch legacy by scoring the tying run on an error, and then Merritt stole home on a passed ball for the go-ahead run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Pocola (31-2) won the first final-round game 2-1 against Howe with Allyssa Parker scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth with Kail Chitwood in a rundown between first and second base.
Parker, the LCT Fast-Pitch Most Valuable Player, threw 21 innings across four games on the final day, allowing seven hits and two walks while hurling 23 strikeouts. She totaled 271 pitches, landing 188 as strikes (69.3 percent).
Final round Game 2 stats: Howe: Ashlyn Dalton: 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Pocola: Parker: three hits, one walk allowed, five strikeouts thrown in seven innings.
To continue its pursuit after its three wins in the losers bracket, Pocola used fancy footwork to tally its runs. In the top of the third, Parker drew Howe into a rundown and was tagged out to bring Kylee Smith home to score. Two innings later, Chitwood managed to steal second base while luring Howe into a rundown between pitches to Lairamore and freeing Parker to score for the final lead. Ashlyn Dalton scored Howe's lone run on a single by Kadynce Delt.
After Maci Maxwell allowed two hits to start the fifth, Parker threw three perfect relief innings with five strikeouts.
Smith had a hit and a walk.
Pocola drew six walks from Delt, including three by Parker. Delt threw nine strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Howe's Slatey Free had a hit and a walk.
Whitesboro took an early lead with a run-scoring single by Madi Edwards in the third inning, but Pocola revved up its offensive engine afterwards.
Allyssa Parker hit a two-run inside the park home run in the bottom of the third inning. Three batters later, Kylee Merritt hit a two-run single for a 4-1 lead. Parker led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run over the center-field fence. Pocola added two runs in the sixth.
Parker held Whitesboro to three hits and two walks in six innings while throwing seven strikeouts. She also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Lairamore went 2-for-4. Whitesboro's Madison Grogan went 2-for-4 and threw seven strikeouts in six innings. Edwards had a hit and a walk.
Pocola scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.
The girls in maroon and white held Wister to two hits in the six inning game. Allyssa Parker threw seven strikeouts in five innings. Kyleigh Combs had a strikeout while retiring the side in the sixth.
Parker threw 49 of 64 pitches as strikes (76.6 percent).
Parker went 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run batted in. Bailey Lairamore went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kylee Smith had a double, a walk and an RBI. Kylee Merritt tripled.
Josey Petterson and Kinley Branscum had hits for Wister.