Pocola celebrates 2022 LCT Fast-Pitch title

Pocola's softball team celebrates its sixth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament title on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team took a long path to come back and win its sixth straight LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament title on Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex, winning five straight games, including four on the final day.

"We wanted it so bad," Kylee Merritt said of her team's bounceback to win the tourney title. "That's all we talked about. We had to play our game and not let it get to us, whoever we're playing and whoever's pitching."

Tags

Recommended for you