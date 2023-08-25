Pocola wins two at MSC Festival, extends win streak to seven; more area softball, baseball
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Pocola softball (10-3) won two games against winning teams in the Murray State College festival on Friday to extend its winning streak to seven games. Allyssa Parker allowed four hits and threw seven strikeouts against Lone Grove, which won the Class 4A championship last fall. Maci Maxwell held Dickson to four hits.
Red Oak (10-3) earned its 10th win as well.
