Pocola won two games at the Northeastern State University Festival, and Poteau won one on Thursday. Poteau played its games at Tahlequah High School, and Pocola was at the NSU field.

Poteau (18-12) won its first game 14-0 against Fort Gibson. Emma Hackler threw seven strikeouts and allowed a walk in 2.2 hitless innings. Emery Lomon hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in an eight-run first inning. She finished 2-for-2 with two walks and four RBIs. Hackler tripled and drove in a run. Morgan Hagen was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Maggie Wheat was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Parker Patterson tripled and walked. Ava Hamilton was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

