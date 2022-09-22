Pocola won two games at the Northeastern State University Festival, and Poteau won one on Thursday. Poteau played its games at Tahlequah High School, and Pocola was at the NSU field.
Poteau (18-12) won its first game 14-0 against Fort Gibson. Emma Hackler threw seven strikeouts and allowed a walk in 2.2 hitless innings. Emery Lomon hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in an eight-run first inning. She finished 2-for-2 with two walks and four RBIs. Hackler tripled and drove in a run. Morgan Hagen was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Maggie Wheat was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Parker Patterson tripled and walked. Ava Hamilton was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Hackler threw six strikeouts in four innings of an 8-0 loss to Deer Creek. Briley Bowman had Poteau's only hit.
Pocola won 4-3 against Sequoyah Tahlequah, stranding an Indian on third base after ST had scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kail Chitwood hit a two-run single in the fourth inning. Dauslyn Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth. Lety Parga and Kylee Smith both went 2-for-3. Bailey Lairamore had a hit and two walks. Kyleigh Combs allowed five hits and no walks while throwing four strikeouts in the full seven innings.
Afterwards against Glenpool, Pocola (35-2) won 13-1 to match its 30-year high for wins set last year. Parga and Kylee Merritt each hit two home runs. Chitwood and Allyssa Parker also hit a home run. Chitwood hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Merritt was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Parker went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk. Parga was 2-for-3.
Lairamore had a hit and a walk. Maci Maxwell threw five strikeouts in the three-inning game.
On Saturday, Poteau will play Tuttle at 10 a.m. and Jenks at 1:20 p.m. at the NSU field. Pocola is finished at the festival since it reached its limit for regular-season games and will be off until it hosts its Class 2A regional, starting Sept. 30.