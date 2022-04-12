Pocola and Wister's softball teams gained top-four rankings in Class 3A the week before slow-pitch playoffs begin.
Pocola (14-3), which is ranked second, won four of five games last week while winning the Checotah Slow-Pitch Tournament last week before winning its LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament opener on Monday 10-0 against Cameron.
Wister (21-7), which is ranked fourth, won both of its games last week, including 6-5 against Battiest, which is ranked 15th in Class A, on Monday.
While it is no guarantee, top-four slow-pitch rankings put teams in line for hosting a regional playoff.
The other top-four slow-pitch team in LeFlore County is Whitesboro (17-5), which is ranked second in Class A and went 8-0 last week with six ranked victories to extend its winning streak to 12 games. Whitesboro won the Bill Watts Tournament in Battiest, sweeping all four games. Also, the girls in red, white and blue won 21-18 against Red Oak (19-5), the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, on Tuesday.
Other ranked area slow-pitch teams are Heavener (12-8, tied with Prague for 10th in Class 4A), Howe (7-8, ranked 14th in Class 4A), LeFlore (11-11, ranked eighth in Class A), Buffalo Valley (15-15, ranked ninth in Class A) and Cameron (20-9, ranked 11th in Class A).
Wister's baseball team (17-3) remains fourth in Class 2A after sweeping its four LeFlore County Tournament games for its second straight LCT title.
Red Oak (14-6) remains third in Class A. LeFlore (10-9) is 20th in Class B.