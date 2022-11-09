Pocola's Kail Chitwood signed to pursue her softball dream at the next level at Northeastern State University.
I'm just really excited, and I think this is going to be completely life-changing and I'm ready for it," Chitwood said. "It's going to be a grind. I'm going to have to push myself."
Chitwood has played two fast-pitch state tournaments with Pocola, helping them to the Class 3A state semifinals as a sophomore and aiding a Class 2A state runner-up finish this fall. She was also part of two slow-pitch state tournament teams, a Class 4A state quarterfinal appearance as a sophomore in 2021 and the team's Class 3A state championship this spring.
Chitwood said her favorite thing about the NSU program is the community and the friendliness of the team.
Chitwood said she hopes for two more state championships while wearing the maroon and white, repeating in girls basketball as well as slow-pitch.
This fall, Chitwood was among the top Class 2A hitters with nine home runs, 62 runs batted in, a .465 on-base percentage and a .742 slugging percentage.
As a sophomore, she had a .425 on-base percentage, a .588 slugging percentage, a home run and 25 RBIs. During her freshman fast-pitch season, she led the team in batting average (.457), slugging percentage (.672) and RBIs (44) while posting a .492 on-base percentage.
"She has put up some ungodly numbers for us, both in fast-pitch and slow-pitch," Pocola head coach Eddie Combs said. "She's been a big bat in the middle of our lineup, and she'll definitely be one of the ones who's extremely difficult to replace."
Chitwood said her hitting is definitely her best trait and that she's improved as a player every year.
Chitwood has played shortstop and catcher for the Indians and mainly played shortstop for Poteau last fall during her semester for the red and white. She's listed as the only shortstop or catcher signed thus far by NSU, a Division II program that went 28-25 this spring.
She plans to study health and human performance.