Pocola's Eli Garrett and Brenden O'Connell signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan for basketball on Friday.
"It's awesome that I'll get to go up there and play basketball with one of my buddies, one of my teammates," Garrett said.
Garrett noted how the signing signals the transformation of the boys basketball program.
Garrett and O'Connell helped Pocola reach the Class 2A state tournament in March.
"You guys have won a lot of games for a reason. You have bought in. You play the game right. The best basketball is ahead of you guys," Oklahoma Wesleyan head coach Donnie Bostwick said.
Bostwick said Garrett and O'Connell will be assets due to growing from adversity, with Garrett having stuck through the losing seasons that Pocola experienced in his first two high-school years and O'Connell recovering from a foot injury this season.
Some of the traits Bostwick saw in the pair that others don't have are high effort, understanding of how to take good shots and defensive rotation skills.
"When you see that, it makes it easy for me to say, 'Okay, this kid can do this stuff already,'" Bostwick said. "I'm really excited about their potential."
Oklahoma Wesleyan went 34-3 this season, reaching the NAIA national tournament quarterfinals.
"It's going to be a great opportunity for these guys to develop into great basketball players and, really, into great young men," Pocola head coach Derek Barlow said.
O'Connell said he hopes to win a championship at OKWU.
"I'm hoping to go get one there," he said. His goals include getting All-Conference and "grow my relationship with Christ and become a better basketball player at the same time."