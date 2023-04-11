Pocola's Zac Jones signed with Northeastern State University while Ayden Hollan signed with McPherson College (Kan.) to pursue their dreams of playing college football.
"Some of these guys do well enough with their academics and athletics that they get to continue that in college. Zac and Ayden have done that. I'm super proud of these guys," Pocola head coach Jason Parker said. "I'm excited to see you guys at the next level."
Hollan said he's excited to see the college atmosphere.
"It's going to be a lot more fun that high school. Nothing beats high-school football --I'm going to miss it -- but college is the next level. You've got to go to it," he said.
Hollan said he likes the McPherson campus and football program and the improvements being made at the facility. He said he sees himself as a center or a guard.
"I'm not the biggest person in the world, but I can make it work," he said, expressing that he can make up for his relative lack of size. "I'm always been considered small on the line. I've made it work."
Jones said he looks forward to "continuing to play the game that I love, meeting new teammates and starting over, basically."
McPherson, an NAIA program, went 5-5 in 2022.
Jones said he saw Poteau's Dean Odom start at tight end as a freshman for the Riverhawks this past fall and gained the belief that he can get there and break out.
"I'm going to go over there and make some noise, honestly," said Jones, who sees himself playing defensive end or outside linebacker.
NSU, a went 1-9 last season. Another player from the area on the NSU roster is Jayden Mankin of Poteau.
"They've been down several years, but I think they're going back up. They've got some young talent. By my senior year, we'll be back up," Jones said.