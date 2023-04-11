Pocola's Jones and Hollan at signing ceremony

Pocola football head coach Jason Parker, center, with Zac Jones, left, and Ayden Hollan, right, after they sign their letters of intent for college football.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's Zac Jones signed with Northeastern State University while Ayden Hollan signed with McPherson College (Kan.) to pursue their dreams of playing college football.

"Some of these guys do well enough with their academics and athletics that they get to continue that in college. Zac and Ayden have done that. I'm super proud of these guys," Pocola head coach Jason Parker said. "I'm excited to see you guys at the next level."

Tags

Recommended for you